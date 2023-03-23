Summer jobs available for eligible youths

WAUKEGAN – The Summer Youth Employment Program is accepting applications through April 15.

Funded by the Lake County Board, the program offers about 160 young people a meaningful work opportunity for six weeks beginning June 20 at various worksites.

To be eligible, youths need to be ages 14 to 18 (by April 15) or ages 14 to 22 with an Individualized Education Plan. Youths must be attending middle school or high school, receiving free or reduced-price lunch or meet low-income guidelines.

Applications will be available through April 15 on the Job Center of Lake County website at https://bit.ly/3KCxy5j.

The SYEP program is administered by the Lake County Workforce Development Department. Questions can be sent to lcwdyouth@lakecountyil.go