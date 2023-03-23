Stylish little dog ready for her new life

GRAYSLAKE – Versace says, “Please, no pictures or paw-graphs. I’m reserving all these for my new family. I know everyone loves my sophisticated fur cut, but honestly, I’m just a down-to-earth little dog.

“I enjoy walks, but right now I like to keep them short. Between the cold and the wind blowing, it is not too much fun. When we go back inside, I immediately go to my big comfy bed and plop myself in. It’s so comfortable and so warm – perfect to daydream of my new life!”

The Yorkie-terrier mix is about 2 years old. Versace is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.