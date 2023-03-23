March 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Stylish little dog ready for her new life

Versace is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for March 23, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Versace is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 23, 2023.

Versace is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 23, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Versace says, “Please, no pictures or paw-graphs. I’m reserving all these for my new family. I know everyone loves my sophisticated fur cut, but honestly, I’m just a down-to-earth little dog.

“I enjoy walks, but right now I like to keep them short. Between the cold and the wind blowing, it is not too much fun. When we go back inside, I immediately go to my big comfy bed and plop myself in. It’s so comfortable and so warm – perfect to daydream of my new life!”

The Yorkie-terrier mix is about 2 years old. Versace is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

GrayslakeSave A Pet
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois