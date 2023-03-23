Gurnee Park District to host community meetings for ADA accessibility audit

GURNEE – In an effort to improve parks and playground accessibility in Gurnee, park patrons, Gurnee Park District partners and Gurnee residents are encouraged to attend an upcoming community meeting.

Park district staff will present and solicit feedback on the district’s ADA audit and transition plan.

An in-person meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 23 inside Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road. A virtual meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 28 on Zoom.

Both community meetings will include a presentation from park district leadership. Leaders will share an overview of the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasoning for Gurnee Park District’s transition plan and the importance of Gurnee community feedback. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

For information or to view capital improvements, visit Gurneeparkdistrict.com.