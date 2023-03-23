ConnectWaukegan named as FCC grant recipient

WAUKEGAN – The Federal Communications Commission on March 10 announced the award recipients of the ACP Outreach Grant Program and recognized ConnectWaukegan as one of seven organizations in Illinois to receive the funds.

Distributed to state offices and agencies across the nation, the grant awards are part of the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program.

Established in 2021, the Affordable Connectivity Program provides a $30 a month benefit to qualifying low-income households to apply for home internet or cellular broadband services.

ConnectWaukegan was selected among thousands of national applicants for its leadership in enrolling residents in low-income, urban, high-immigrant communities.

ConnectWaukegan has worked with more than 1,000 households in Lake County, resulting in thousands of dollars of savings for local residents.