LAKE VILLA – Families lined the parade route March 11 for the Lake Villa St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A sea of green from parade entrants and costumed spectators added to the festive atmosphere. Even Sparky the Fire Dog was on hand. He rode atop a Lake Villa Fire Protection District vehicle.

Plenty of candy was thrown to those along the route and a number of organizations collected donations, including the Lake Villa Township food pantry.