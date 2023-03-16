Lake County Rotary Clubs announce Chicago to host Rotary International 2030 convention

GRAYSLAKE – The Lake County Rotary Clubs announced Chicago has won the provisional bid to host the Rotary International 2030 Convention at McCormick Place.

Rotary members and participants from around the world will gather in Chicago to connect, learn from one another and experts, and share ideas for bringing positive, lasting change to communities across the globe. The annual Rotary convention was last held in Chicago in 2005 and attended by about 40,000 participants.

“Rotary International has deep roots in Chicago and I am thrilled to welcome them back to our great city for their international convention in 2030,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “Rotary is a global organization that delivers many benefits to communities around the world, and we are honored that they chose Chicago for such an important celebration. Major events like these are vital to our local economy and our residents and we look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of Rotary members to Chicago.”

The winning bid was led by Rotary clubs in northern Illinois and endorsed by Rotary clubs across six states. The city of Chicago assisted with the proposal, as did Choose Chicago, the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, Navy Pier, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the State of Illinois.

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. More than $5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation to support these programs worldwide.