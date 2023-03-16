Gurnee Park District to host community meetings for ADA audit

GURNEE – In an effort to improve parks and playground accessibility in Gurnee, park patrons, park district partners and Gurnee residents are encouraged to attend an upcoming community meeting.

Park district staff will solicit feedback on the district’s ADA audit and transition plan.

An in-person meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road. A virtual meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 28 via Zoom.

Both meetings will include a presentation from park district leadership. Leaders will share an overview of the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasoning for the Gurnee Park District’s transition plan and the importance of community feedback.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To view capital improvements, visit Gurneeparkdistrict.com. To receive project updates, visit Facebook.com/gurneeparkdistrict.

Information on the community feedback meetings for ADA accessibility is at https://www.gurneeparkdistrict.com/events/special-events/46973/community-feedback-meeting-ada-accessibility