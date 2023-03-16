Chamber to host Women’s History Month Luncheon

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s History Month Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22.

The event, which will be at the Eleanor Murkey Community Center at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus Student Center in Waukegan, aims to celebrate Women’s History Month and recognize women in business.

The guest speaker will be Angela Baldwin, the founder of The Healthy SSIS. The welcome will be by Amanda Howland, chair of the College of Lake County Board of Trustees.

The event will include raffle prizes, goody bag giveaways and more.

Tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.

For information, visit www.lakecountychamber.com.