Village of Fox Lake’s Boots and Bow Ties Dance a success

FOX LAKE – The village of Fox Lake’s Lakefront Park Building was filled with the sights and sounds of a country-themed dance when the Boots and Bow Ties Sweetheart Dance took place Feb. 18.

The event was a success, bringing families together for a night of fun, laughter and good music.

The dance, which was organized by the Fox Lake Parks and Recreation Department, had two sessions, with mothers and sons and dads and daughters dressed in their finest boots, cowboy hats and bow ties.

The evening featured country music, line dancing and photo opportunities.

“We were thrilled to see so many families and friends come out for the Boots and Bow Ties Dance,” said Amy Whitis, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “The energy and enthusiasm in the room were contagious and it was clear that everyone was having a great time.”

Each couple received a commemorative photo as a special gift.

Fox Lake’s next event will be the Egg-Citing Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Breakfast.

For information about events, visit www.foxlake.org.