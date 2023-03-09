Sen. Johnson announces 30 Wonders of the 30th District

WAUKEGAN – Hoping to shed light on the organizations, parks, people, restaurants and business that make up the 30th Senate District, state Sen. Adriane Johnson announced the 30 Wonders of the 30th District.

“As a proud resident of the 30th District, I want to do something that would accentuate the diverse attributes of our community,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “This district has so much to offer, from the beauty of its parks to its neighboring businesses. Each of these add value to our community and it’s time we acknowledge them.”

Johnson’s office is putting together a list of locations in the 30th District and is asking residents to share their favorite parks, people, museums, restaurants, monuments, event venues and more that make the district special. Information will be collected until March 10.

For questions, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201 or visit www.senatoradrianejohnson.com.