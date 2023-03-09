Letter: ‘If you control information, you can control people’

To the Editor:

I am distressed when I read those concocted news stories of a closed border, no recession and of violent riots being called mostly peaceful.

It seems to me that the current American Ministry of Information’s intent is to configure information so as to benefit the State.

As Author Tom Clancy wrote, “If you can control information, you can control people.”

I believe that the Ruling Class are in the process of controlling information by way of unconstitutional devices. With the voluntary cooperation of social networks and the legacy media, the restraints or altering of news stories becomes an effective tool for full state authority.

An added measure of control by the Ruling Class involves the control of the information that travels between citizens. You may recall when illegal restrictions were placed on specific public gatherings during the height of the COVID-19 scare. I think it likely that we can expect more such arbitrary restraints on free movement of citizens in the years to come. That is because the Elite are well aware that the less that “We the People” are able to publicly gather and communicate with one another, apart from the State controlled social media, the more that the Elite can maintain control of all information.

To guarantee control in the future, the Elite have invested in public school education. The original purpose of a public school education in America was to prepare people for citizenship in a democracy. Today, our public schools have become vehicles of indoctrination. By way of converting the focus from fundamentals of education to the contentious topics of the benefits of socialism, racial victimhood and sexual confusion, our youth are being programmed to distrust and never depend on one another. The ultimate goal is to condition them to trust and depend solely on the government.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach