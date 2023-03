LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon March 14 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $16 a person for the luncheon.

The guest speaker will be Michael Goldberg, whose topic is “Documents You Don’t Think You Need Until You Do.” He gives advice on wills, trusts and power of attorney for property and health care.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.