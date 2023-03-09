Lake County Forest Preserves to host job fair

NORTH CHICAGO – The Lake County Forest Preserves is hosting a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. March 16 at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Full-time, part-time and temporary positions are available.

Organizers said participants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of resumes. Interviews for temporary positions will be held on the spot at the job fair.

No registration is required. For information, call 847-367-6640.

“If you’re looking to spend the summer outdoors in a beautiful, natural setting, we are in the process of hiring numerous temporary positions,” said Laurel Diver, manager of human resources. “We offer a wide variety of seasonal employment opportunities with openings available this spring. At Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, we are seeking food and beverage attendants for the popular Beer Garden at Independence Grove.”

Attendants will serve as cashiers and operate, maintain and stock food and beverage supplies. Applicants must be legally able to serve alcohol.

There also are openings at Independence Grove for attendants to assist preserve visitors at the entrance gate, marina and visitors center.

The Youth Conservation Corps is looking to fill program management and crew member positions this summer. The program involves developing trails, planting native wildflowers, installing fences and other outdoor tasks.

Positions are open at the three golf courses including laborers, food and beverage attendants and guest service attendants. The courses are ThunderHawk in Beach Park, Countryside in Mundelein and Brae Loch in Grayslake.

Temporary positions in the grounds maintenance division are available. Candidates for these jobs must be 18 or older. Assisting in keeping buildings and grounds in clean and orderly condition is the main goal of these positions. Those hired will be expected to work weekends and holidays.

“A great way to be considered for a position is to meet the hiring managers in person at the job fair,” Diver said.

To apply for the employment opportunities and watch for future job openings, visit www.LCFPD.org/jobs. Call 847-968-3242 to learn more about the available positions.