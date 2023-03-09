Johnson applauds $2.1 million heading to local park districts

WAUKEGAN – As a strong advocate for local park districts and recreational development, state Sen. Adriane Johnson applauds more than $2.1 million heading to several local parks in the 30th Senate District.

“The benefits of our local park districts and recreational centers go beyond the beauty of its structural design,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “Parks embody the opportunity for people to have a safe place to de-stress and improve their physical and mental well-being.”

Almost $60 million in grants were awarded to 118 local parks across Illinois through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants administered through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This announcement includes the largest round of grants in the 36-year history of the program.

Local parks receiving funds include:

• Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000

• Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000

• Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465

• Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000

• Village of Libertyville – $469,000

“I started my early years passionate about bettering parks and that has followed me in my role as a senator,” Johnson said. “Parks make communities better.”

Visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website for information on the OSLAD grants.