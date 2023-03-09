Health Department offers reduced well water testing rates

WAUKEGAN – In observance of National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Lake County Health Department is offering a reduced well water testing fee for homeowners who use well water as their primary source of drinking water.

Through March 17, the $18 fee for testing for bacteria and nitrates will be reduced to $15.

“Water is an essential resource for drinking, cleaning and bathing, but it can also make you sick if it is contaminated,” said Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department. “We encourage private well owners to do annual water testing and well maintenance.”

Sterile test bottles and sampling instructions are available at the Lake County Central Permit Facility, 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, the Lake County Health Department’s headquarters at 3010 Grand Ave., Waukegan, and 19 township or municipal offices located throughout Lake County. To find a location nearest you, call 847-377-8020 or visit lakecountyil.gov/726/water-wells.

Water sampling kits can be mailed to residents for an additional postage fee.

All collected water samples must be brought to the Lake County Central Permit Facility between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Results of the water samples are ready for homeowners in about three business days. Residents also have the option for a Health Department staff member to visit their home to collect the sample, inspect the well and provide the lab analysis for bacteria and nitrates for a $65 fee.

For information on water testing, call the Health Department at 847-377-8020 or email HealthEHS@lakecountyil.gov.