Grandwood Park Park District to host RoboThink workshops

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District plans two RoboThink workshops March 18 and April 29.

Learn how to use RoboThink’s innovative robotics pieces, motors, switches, axles and gears to build robot models of all sizes, shapes and functions. The lesson plans are built around RoboThink proprietary kits and STEM curriculum, designed by teachers and engineers.

Activities are interactive, hands-on and engaging to promote learning in a fun way. Have fun building your own battle bot. Students will build a robot, then challenge their creation against other robots.

Both workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.

For information, visit https://www.grandwoodpark.net/calendar-programs/programs-events/