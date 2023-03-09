Forest Preserves offer additional programs in Spanish

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves recently hired a bilingual environmental educator.

Requests from local schools and community members for programs delivered in Spanish emphasized the need for multilingual programming.

“We are proud to offer all of our environmental education programs in Spanish,” education manager Alyssa Firkus said in a news release. “Our goal is to reach out to the Spanish-speaking community and encourage them to visit and enjoy the forest preserves.”

Beginning this spring, the educator will offer a series of guided forest preserve walks in Spanish.

“She will educate participants about plants, animals, nature and history of the preserves,” Firkus said.

The walks are March 27 at Greenbelt (North Chicago), April 27 at Nippersink (Round Lake) and May 13 at Buffalo Creek (Long Grove). All walks will be from 9 to 10 a.m.

