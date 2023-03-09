City of Hope Chicago earns recognition for nursing

ZION – City of Hope Chicago, formerly Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago, has achieved Magnet reaccreditation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, positioning the cancer specialty hospital among a select group – just 9% of hospitals nationwide – to achieve the honor.

As part of its Magnet designation, City of Hope Chicago earned exemplar status in 12 categories, making it one of the premiere hospitals in the country.

As the gold standard in nursing practice, Magnet recognition is conferred upon organizations for delivery of high-quality care and safety, innovation in clinical practice, growth in professional development and overall nursing excellence. A Magnet hospital is one that has met and/or exceeds these standards.

“Earning Magnet recognition is an honor that reaffirms our commitment to nursing excellence and the delivery of high-quality and compassionate care, not only by our clinical teams, but our entire hospital,” Chief Nursing Officer Angelina Fakhoury-Siverts said in a news release. “This achievement reinforces the core values that guide who we are and how we serve patients every day.”

Research demonstrates Magnet designation provides benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

• Higher patient satisfaction with nurse and provider communication, availability of help and clear discharge information

• Strong relationships with fellow nurses and supervisors

• Visible leaders who are receptive to nurses’ input when decision-making

• Continued investment in nursing education

The Magnet model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across 94 components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s clinical excellence. The foundation of the model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care, involvement of staff in decision-making and ensuring staff is satisfied in their roles. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.