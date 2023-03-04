Faver Dias invites residents to open house

GRAYSLAKE – State Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D-Grayslake, is hosting her first district office open house from 1 to 3 p.m. March 5 in Grayslake.

Residents can stop by to meet Faver Dias, ask questions, share ideas, and voice concerns. Staff will be on hand to assist with questions about state services. Light Refreshments will be served.

This open house will be in junction with Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, whose office neighbors Favor Dias’.

“I am so excited to be able to serve the families and small businesses who make up our community!” Faver Dias said in a news release. “I am ready to get to work for our community.”

Faver Dias’ open house will be held at her constituent services office, located at 10 N. Lake St., Suite 102 in Grayslake. The location may be familiar to residents, as it is near the office of recently retired former state Sen. Melinda Bush and the current office of Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, who is also holding an open house at that time.

“While I was elected to be the voice of District 62 in Springfield, my staff and I are also right here in the community to help residents,” Faver Dias said. “I invite everyone to come out and get to know us and learn about the services we are here to provide.”