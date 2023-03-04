Edly-Allen holding open house for new district office

GRAYSLAKE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen invites constituents to visit her new district office in Grayslake at an open house March 5.

“I am beyond excited to work with my constituents in the 31st district in this new location,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “With this new building, I plan to hold regular meetings and form new legislation with my constituents and community in mind.”

The open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 10 N. Lake St. Suite 112 Grayslake. Edly-Allen will be joined by Rep. Laura Faver Dias, whose office is located in the same building.

“My job is to represent our communities and district. I invite my constituents to stop by to meet me and learn about the resources our office provides,” Edly-Allen said.

For information, call the district office at 847-548-5631.