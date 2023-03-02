Sweet, talkative cat hopes to start conversation in forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Daphne says, “What’s the best way to get noticed? By chirping cute little meows. Even if people don’t see me, they hear me and always ask who is talking.

“Once I’ve got their attention, all I need is a couple of more meows while looking at them and I get all the petting I want. This is so easy! Come and check it out for yourself. Or I should say hear it for yourself.”

Daphne is about 4 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.