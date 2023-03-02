March 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Sheriff releases results from Super Bowl traffic effort

One arrest in connection with DUI among citations given during enforcement period

By Shaw Local News Network
An Aurora police officer today shot a person who was allegedly armed with knives at a house in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora.

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office made one driving under the influence of alcohol arrest and issued the following additional citations during the recent Super Bowl enforcement campaign: three seat belt citations, nine speeding citations and two other moving violation citations.

The Super Bowl weekend “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort ran from Feb. 10 through the early morning hours of Feb. 13. The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

Lake County Sheriff's Department
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois