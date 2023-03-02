Sheriff releases results from Super Bowl traffic effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office made one driving under the influence of alcohol arrest and issued the following additional citations during the recent Super Bowl enforcement campaign: three seat belt citations, nine speeding citations and two other moving violation citations.

The Super Bowl weekend “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort ran from Feb. 10 through the early morning hours of Feb. 13. The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.