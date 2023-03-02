Grayslake man crushed by vehicle he was working on

GRAYSLAKE -- A 52-year-old man was crushed when the vehicle he was working on slipped off the decorative rock he had driven onto to raise it, police said.

About 2 p.m. Feb. 28, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 33800 block of North Oak Street, unincorporated Grayslake, for a report of a man stuck underneath a vehicle, according to a news release.

When a neighbor of the victim heard a loud crash, he went outside to inspect and found the victim, a 52-year-old man, underneath a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, unresponsive. The neighbor called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and began CPR on the man, who was not breathing, until paramedics arrived. The man was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was changing a transmission filter on his Chevrolet. He likely raised the front end of his car by driving onto a decorative rock, ordinarily used in retaining walls. While working underneath the car, the vehicle came off the rocks and crushed him, police said.

The incident remains under investigation; however, foul play does not appear to be a factor.