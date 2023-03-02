District 70 to hold art show at library for community

LIBERTYVILLE – Celebrating National Youth Art Month, Libertyville School District 70 students will showcase their artwork in the 10th annual “arteffects” art show at Cook Park Public Library.

About 150 pieces of two-dimensional student artwork will be displayed when the show opens March 2 and continues through April 2 at the downtown library, Alicia Sather said in a news release. The artists range in grades from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Artwork will be displayed throughout the building.

“This is an event that we as art teachers and students have come to cherish each year,” said Sather, an art teacher at Adler Park and Butterfield schools. “It is a great collaboration with the schools and the library. It is a great opportunity for the students to see their work on display in a public venue. It also is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase what we have been learning in the schools.”

Copeland Manor and Rockland art teacher Kathryn Bernard and Highland Middle School art teacher Chris Seidel also work on the show and help with displays.

The arteffects art show is no small undertaking. The three art teachers work all school year to get students’ artwork out in the community and do all of the framing, labeling and displaying of the artwork for the shows.

District 70 artwork also is on display at the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and District 70 administrative offices by Butterfield School. District 70 student artwork was featured at a Libertyville High School show in November 2022.

“We are also excited to once again have the opportunity to have the Strolling Strings perform,” Sather said of the library show. “It is so wonderful to include musical and dramatic arts as well as visual. This truly encompasses what youth art month is all about – celebrating the arts.”