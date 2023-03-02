Brushwood Center to host exhibit by Krista Elrick

RIVERWOODS – “Where are the Birds? Retracing Audubon” is an exhibit by photographer, writer and activist Krista Elrick.

The exhibit will open March 5 at Brushwood Center for Ryerson Woods.

Elrick’s exhibition is an exploration on John James Audubon’s birds “drawn from nature” that represent one of the lasting legacies of American ornithological art, but asking how the world he depicted compares with the world we live in today and how our views of the artist and his work have changed. Throughout the exhibition, Elrick delves into this idea by revisiting the history, sites and species of Audubon’s work and documenting and responding to the changes since his original visits.

“Audubon remains controversial,” Elrick said in a news release. “I think that’s good because it helps us talk about difficult issues, about him and the times that he lived in.”

Using silver gelatin photographs along with archival research, Elrick’s work documents both how the world and the people in it have changed and why many are now rethinking their admiration of Audubon.

For Elrick, one of the ways to know something fully is through the lens of her cameras. For Audubon, it was through his pencils and pastels. For both Elrick and Audubon, it was, and is, through seeing and cultivating a creative response based on a deeply held sense of wonder.

The seven sections of the exhibition reflect the seven episodic narratives in the accompanying book, “A Country No More: Rediscovering the Landscapes of John James Audubon.” The book provides extended context for each episode in a conversation between the two artists that spans a century and more searching for the birds.

The Brushwood Center gallery is free and open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m..

You can register to attend a virtual talk with Elrick and historian Gregory Noble facilitated by Brushwood Center from 3 to 4 p.m. March 7 by visiting this link: https://www.brushwoodcenter.org/store/c647/Virtual_Artist_Talk%3A_Rethinking_Audubon_%7C_March_7%2C_2023.html