March 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Art to take over Grayslake library during March

By Shaw Local News Network
The Grayslake Area Public Library invites the community to attend the 2023 Community Art Fair held at the library March 1-31.

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library invites the community to attend the 2023 Community Art Fair at the library March 1-31.

The event is in partnership with Community Consolidated School District 46, Grayslake Community High School District 127, Westlake Christian Academy, St. Gilbert Catholic School, the Grayslake Arts Alliance and Grayslake library staff.

Art will be displayed throughout the building.

The public is encouraged to view almost 1,000 pieces of art.

For information about the Grayslake Area Public Library, visit www.grayslake.info, follow the library on Facebook @GrayslakeLibrary and Instagram @grayslakelibrary or call 847-223-5313.

