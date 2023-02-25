Village People Team to take the plunge for Special Olympics Illinois

FOX LAKE -- On Feb. 26, the Village People Team will be taking the plunge into the frigid waters of Nippersink Lake at Lakefront Park for the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

This team of brave and fun-loving individuals is dedicated to supporting Special Olympics Illinois and raising funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge is an annual event that takes place across Illinois and other states, with participants diving into frozen lakes and other bodies of water to raise money for Special Olympics.

This year’s Fox Lake event will feature onsite registration starting at 10 a.m. and the plunge itself at noon.

“We’re thrilled to be taking part in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge as the Village People Team,” said Deb Waszak, village administrator and team organizer. “Not only is this event a blast, but it also supports a great cause that’s near and dear to our hearts. We hope to see lots of people participating in the plunge with us.”

All proceeds from the Special Olympics Polar Plunge benefit Special Olympics Illinois, an organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Through the power of sports, Special Olympics Illinois aims to help athletes gain confidence, build physical fitness, and forge friendships with their peers.

For more information on the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, contact Jordan Feldman at 847-209-1247 or jfeldman@soil.org.