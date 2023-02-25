Antioch Police warn residents after armed car burglaries

ANTIOCH -- The Antioch Police Department is warning residents after a recent rash of car burglaries involving armed suspects.

Following a pattern of similar incidents throughout the Chicago area, the Village of Antioch has seen a spike in burglaries and thefts involving unlocked vehicles, according to a news release from the village. Antioch Police are now increasing urgency to warn residents after recent incidents involving at least one member of a burglary crew who appeared to be armed with a handgun.

Video footage of suspects approaching vehicles has been posted on the Village of Antioch Police Department Facebook page.

The crew is believed to have struck several neighborhoods in the village between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Feb. 19. In total, there were about 15 incidents involving the theft of property from unlocked vehicles. Investigation shows the offenders were likely driving stolen cars from other communities.

All vehicles that had property removed were unlocked. Security video footage reviewed by police shows that as the suspects approach vehicles, they quickly move on once they see cars are locked. The only effective deterrent is to stop leaving valuables in unlocked cars.

In the videos reviewed by detectives, at least one of the suspects appears to be armed with a handgun. Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow says that anyone who encounters someone that appears to be committing a crime should not confront criminals who may be armed.

“Anyone who sees something should call 911 immediately,” Guttschow said in a news release. “Confronting the criminals could have deadly consequences. No personal property is worth someone’s life.”

Guttschow is also renewing his call for residents to help combat suburban auto thefts and burglaries by participating in an evening routine of safeguarding personal property. The #9PMRoutine encourages a daily check of items just before bedtime. The campaign was created to educate residents about best safety practices, and help the community reduce preventable crimes.

* Remove valuables from your car. (keys, wallets, cash, garage door openers, firearms, tablets, etc).

* Make sure vehicle and home doors and windows are shut and locked. (Car doors, garage doors, etc).

* Turn on exterior lights.

* “See something, say something.” Residents who witness suspicious activity, are encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department dispatch at 847-270-9111. (Or, in the case of an emergency, 911.

Anyone with any additional information related to these crimes, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.