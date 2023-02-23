February 23, 2023
Snow-loving pup ready for fun with own family

Polly is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Feb. 23, 2023

Polly is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Polly says, “I love the real snow, not that melting, muddy type we had this past weekend. You should have seen me running around, hopping like a kangaroo, digging my head into it. Boy, was it fun! I even met a couple of puppies and my tail was wagging. Actually my tail pretty much wags all the time.

“I even learned to sit. So many things to discover and learn, but first on my list is to find a fun-loving family. Maybe yours?”

Polly is about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

