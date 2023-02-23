Rockland School teacher named in Those Who Excel

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville School District 70 third grade teacher Rebecca “Becky” Wickboldt is a recipient of the 2023 Award of Meritorious Service as announced by the Illinois State Board of Education.

She will be presented her award along with educators from across the state on April 29 at the 49th annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards banquet.

Wickboldt, who teaches at Rockland School, is in her 16th year of full-time teaching, beginning as a paraeducator in 2006. In addition to her teaching duties, she serves as a member on the Rockland School SIP (School Improvement Plan) team, PBIS team and social committee. She also serves on the District 70 math committee and is the regional representative for the Libertyville Education Association.

“It was such an honor to be nominated and receive the award of meritorious service,” Wickboldt said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to do what I love each day in District 70 – teach! I am constantly inspired by the wonderful educators and staff members I work with, and they help me be the best I can be for my students.”

Rockland Principal Jim Cieciwa values all that Wickboldt brings to school each day.

“Mrs. Wickboldt is one of the most caring, compassionate and dedicated educators I have had the honor to work with,” Cieciwa said. “She is constantly innovating and looking for new ways to engage and instruct her students. She holds herself and her students to high standards and strives to ensure each and every child has what they need socially, emotionally and academically to achieve their goals.”