Blue guitarist Tab Benoit to perform in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE – Louisiana Bayou blues guitarist Tab Benoit brings his winter/spring 2023 tour to the James Lumbar Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater.

The show will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

Tickets cost $35, $30 for seniors and military and $15 for students.

Benoit is renowned throughout his 30-plus-year career for his passionate environmental activism. He performed two nights in his hometown of Houma, Louisiana, at the 16th annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival. He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture “Hurricane on the Bayou,” a documentary of Hurricane Katrina’s effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands. He produced a CD to help restore that state’s Coastal Wetlands. Benoit was inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020. He is one of the featured musicians in the Sony Picture Classics 2022 movie “JazzFest: A New Orleans Story,” Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern’s documentary on the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Opening for Benoit is JD Simo, a Chicago-born and now Nashville-based one-man crusader dedicated to keeping music real, raw and honest. Simo has worked as a songwriter, guitarist and producer with artists such as Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson, Dave Cobb and Blackberry Smoke and has been a member of Grateful Dead founder Phil Lesh’s “Phil & Friends.” Simo’s latest album “Mind Control” was released in 2021.

For information, call 847-543-2077 or visit http://jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/.