PM&L to host auditions for upcoming show

ANTIOCH -- PM&L Theatre and director Fran Jansta are seeking a cast of nine actors (5 women and 4 men of various ages) for a production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

British accents are encouraged but not required.

The audition will consist of cold reading from the script, a copy of which can be found at guttenberg.org.

Those who wish to audition should fill out the online audition form and reserve an audition slot prior to arrival. Reservations are recommended, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at PM&L Theatre, located at 877 Main St. in Antioch. Callbacks, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” will open April 21 and will run for three weekends until May 7 in the Dolly Spiering Memorial Auditorium.

For information, visit www.pmltheatre.com.