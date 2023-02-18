Antioch man charged in online grooming of minor

ANTIOCH – A 28-year-old Antioch man has been arrested on charges that he sent sexually explicit pictures and attempted to groom an underage victim online.

Jared Lorenzen, of the 800 block of Mockingbird Drive in Antioch, was arrested at his home the evening of Feb. 16 by Antioch Police. The underage boy Lorenzen was communicating with was actually an undercover Mundelein Police Department detective who was assisting Antioch Police detectives with their investigation, according to a news release.

Investigators say Lorenzen was corresponding with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy, beginning in November 2022. The correspondence included Lorenzen sending self-pornographic images and eliciting pornographic images. Police say Lorenzen also groomed the boy to engage in sexual conduct.

During a search warrant conducted on Lorenzen’s home, a loaded firearm was recovered, police said. Charges are being reviewed by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for owning a firearm without a FOID card.

Lorenzen was being held on a $500,000 bond. He was charged with two counts of grooming, a Class 4 felony, and one count of harmful material, a Class 4 felony.

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow says a strong message needs to be sent to child predators.

“Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the Antioch Police Department,” Guttschow said in the release. “Let this incident serve as a warning to anyone who may be considering engaging in this sort of activity, law enforcement is watching, and we will use every legal means necessary to prevent you from harming our children. You will be caught and we will arrest you.”

Parents are encouraged to follow these online safety tips to help keep their children safe:

1. Educate yourself about the websites and social media apps your child uses.

2. Monitor your child’s social media accounts and have conversations with them about what is appropriate to say and share.

3. Make sure your child’s account privacy settings are set to restrict access to any personal information.

4. Tell your child to never share their location with anyone other than family.

5. Tell your child to avoid communicating with anyone they do not personally know.

6. Ensure your child knows they can come to you with any inappropriate or concerning activity.

The Antioch Police Department thanks the Mundelein Police Department and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for their partnership in this investigation.