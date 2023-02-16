Super sweet cat looking for purr-fect loving home

GRAYSLAKE – Zofia says, “I came in with a very badly injured leg and I was immediately taken to the emergency vet. They had to amputate my leg. Now, don’t feel sorry for me. After all, I’m here, getting the best care and love.

“I am a super sweet cat that loves to give head bumps and to be carried. I also have a loud purr so you can’t miss me. If I’m relaxing on a big comfy bed, I always keep an eye to check if someone may be coming my way. Then I’m immediately up, ready to greet them and get some loving.”

Zofia is about 5 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Adoption fees are 50% off until Feb. 19.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.