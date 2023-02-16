Letter: Nation needs common point of reference

To the Editor:

As I continue to read about America’s consistently fluctuating views of reality, I am disheartened. Men and women, boys and girls are being indoctrinated with the philosophy that it is equitable when everyone is granted the right to identify as whoever or whatever they desire and to regard reality as that which is most fitting to their particular taste.

I recently read about some California groups calling for more focus on access and equity rather than everyday math basics when teaching math to foundering Black students. As an uncommon point of reference, two plus two will no longer equal four.

Imagine if there had been no common point of mathematical reference when American engineers teamed up to complete the Transcontinental Railway in 1869 linking the West Coast with the East Coast or when American scientists collaborated in 1969 to put a man on the moon. Those tracks would have never met, and we would have never landed on the moon.

When we as a nation decide that every citizen must have their own distinctive perception of truth, our nation is as doomed as that Transcontinental Railway project and the moon landing mission would have been had those engineers and scientists had no common point of reference.

If we are to avert the coming and guaranteed national disaster, we must, as Americans, recognize a common basis of authority on which we think and act. We must, with all speed, return to using our traditional Judeo-Christian precepts as our common point of reference.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach