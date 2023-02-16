Lake County Craft Beer Festival on tap

GRAYSLAKE – The Lake County Fair Association presents its eight annual Lake County Craft Beer Festival on Feb. 25 at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake.

The event has a “Prohibition Party” theme. Admittance to the Lake County Speakeasy is by password only. Dress as a gangster or silent screen star. Come as a flapper or come as you are. General admission is from 5 to 9 p.m. VIP admission is from 4 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature local, regional and national breweries, distilleries and wineries sampling specialty and seasonal beers. Music, games, a vendor market and entertainment will be part of the experience.

All attendees, including designated drivers, must be 21 or older. No infants or babies will be allowed. Food, games and vendor merchandise are not included in the admission price. Tickets are available online and are nonrefundable.

Discounted general admission from 5 to 9 p.m. includes a souvenir sampling glass and 25 beverage samples. The cost is $50 a person through Feb. 22. Tickets sold after that date will be $60.

VIP admission is from 4 to 9 p.m. Access includes the benefits of general admission and specialty beer poured during the earlier hour. Tickets are available only in advance and online. No VIP tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $80 a person. A limit of 100 VIP tickets will be sold. VIP ticket holders arriving after 5 p.m. will not receive a refund for missing the VIP event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a designated driver during the general admission from 5 to 9 p.m. Designated driver tickets are $10. Designated driver tickets only will be sold at the door and are not available online. Designated driver admission includes event attendance only and one bottle of water. It does not include sample tickets or a souvenir glass.

The Lake County Fair Association’s beverage partners include Bosacki’s Brewery, Boston Beer Co., Buffalo Creek Brewing, Family Local Brewery, Half Day Brewing Company, Holzlager Brewing Company, Liquid Love Brewing, Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Spindrift Spiked, Spirit Water Brewery, Unbeaten Path and Woodchuck Hard Cider. For additional partners – as well as information for participating as a volunteer, sponsor and beverage, food or retail partner – visit https://www.lcfairgrounds.com/craft-beer-festival.

Events, times and dates are subject to change. Go to www.lcfair.com and the Lake County Fair Association’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest details.