As teen overdoses spike, Antioch Police host opioid awareness fair

ANTIOCH – A national crisis has hit home for Antioch Police as they ramp up efforts to raise awareness of an alarming increase in instances of drug overdoses related to opioids.

Police not only have seen a jump in the number of adult overdoses, but young adults and even teens are overdosing in unprecedented numbers, Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow said.

From 2021 to 2022, the number of opioid-related overdoses in Antioch spiked 120%, he said. In August 2022, three Antioch teens overdosed. They survived, but the incident served as a wake-up call.

“We found there was a lack of knowledge and really a lack of education for what to watch for with the kids,” Guttschow said.

In response, the Antioch Police Department has partnered with about a dozen community organizations to host the first-ever Antioch Community Opioid/Drug Awareness Fair designed to focus on “a hometown response to a national crisis.” The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at Antioch Community High School, 1133 Main St., Antioch.

Along with sharing information on what police are doing to combat the problem, those involved with the resource fair aim to educate the community.

“We certainly hope we get a couple hundred people to come through and take advantage of it,” Guttschow said. “But if we have five and it makes a difference and gives the opportunity to save one person’s life or change one person’s trajectory then I think we’ve done our job.”

The event will feature a few short presentations explaining the scope of the problem in Lake County and how organizations are working together to make services more accessible.

Community members and especially concerned parents are encouraged to attend to learn about what the signs of drug use might look like, Guttschow said. Parents and others may not know what to look for because many of the commonly abused drugs that are causing problems today resemble legitimate prescription and OTC medication, he said.

Fentanyl-laced opioid use among teens has become more prevalent and can be extremely deadly, he said.

“There seems to be an unusual market for this with these kids,” he said. “Unfortunately, they’re being drawn to these things.”

Signs of drug use are quite different than the past when perhaps parents looked for drug paraphernalia, Guttschow said.

“It’s evolved into something completely different,” he said. “We’re going to educate on what to look for, how to have some of those hard conversations with their kids about drugs and drug addiction and fill the void on what educational resources are available out there for them should their loved ones fall victim to addiction.”

Among the community organizations participating in the fair are Nicasa Behavioral Health Services, Lake County Opioid Initiative, Live4Lali, Mobile Crisis Teams, Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Lake County Coroner’s Office, Lake County State’s Attorney, Open Arms Mission, National Alliance of Mental Illness and ARC – Antioch Recovery Club.

Nicasa Behavioral Health Services will provide training and free access to naloxone, a medicine sold under the brand name Narcan, that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. Metropolitan Enforcement Group will have visual examples of what the drugs look like.

Today’s drugs are far more potent and require more medicine to be reversed, Guttschow said.

Every officer in Antioch has Narcan with them in their squad car, as do most first responders, but even more Narcan needs to be available to all, he said. Anyone who participates in training on how to administer Narcan at the resource fair will be provided free doses, he said.

“This is kind of the next evolution,” he said of efforts to train more people in Narcan treatment. “You’re almost more likely to encounter someone suffering from addiction or an opioid overdose than you are someone suffering from a heart attack.”

The fair will include a model of a full-scale teen bedroom. Parents will be encouraged to walk through and look for signs of drug use.

“It’s really changed over the last five to 10 years,” Guttschow said.

All community members are encouraged to attend the fair, he said, because the opioid crisis is impacting all.

“It’s about trying to save a heartbeat and keep people going,” he said. “Dead people don’t have a chance at recover. We want people to avoid addiction in the first place and know the dangers and to keep [those addicted] alive long enough to get recovery.”