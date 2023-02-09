Vista Wound Care Services opens in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – Vista Health System announced the Feb. 1 opening of Vista Wound Care Services, 1324 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chronic wounds affect more than 8 million people in the U.S. Vista Wound Care Services’ team of specially trained nurse practitioners provides leading-edge treatments for acute and chronic wound management to help the body heal.

“Recent advances in wound care enable us to improve treatment options for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds,” said Dr. Michael Scheer, medical director of Wound Care Services. “Wound Care Services offers treatments that can help prevent infection, loss of tissue, amputation and permanent disability. It is gratifying to witness the positive impact of wound healing on so many people’s lives.”

Vista Wound Care Services offers a multidisciplinary approach to help patients with chronic, nonhealing wounds resulting from diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure injuries and traumatic, infected or post-surgical wounds.

“Offering wound care services to Waukegan and surrounding cities in Lake County has long been our goal,” said Jon Rozenfeld, CEO of Vista Health System. “We are proud that our wide variety of services now includes healing from wounds.”

For information or to schedule an appointment, call Wound Care Services at 847-360-4020.