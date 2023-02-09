Special investigations group celebrates successful year

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group continues to set records.

In 2022, the task force opened 112 criminal cases, arrested 67 and seized almost $7 million worth of illegal drugs in Lake County. The task force also seized 120 illegally possessed firearms, many of which were possessed by convicted felons.

SIG seizures in 2022 included:

• More than 72 pounds of powder cocaine

• Almost 10,000 grams of fentanyl (enough to kill thousands)

• Four pounds of heroin

• More than 61 pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis

• More than 14,000 illegally trafficked prescription pills

SIG is a partner with the Lake County Coalition Against Human Trafficking. In 2022, SIG conducted multiple presentations throughout Lake County on the warning signs of human trafficking.

Members of SIG conducted presentations for school educators, students, community organizations and neighborhood groups to keep the community closely informed of drug trends, warning signs and resources available.

SIG is the only High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas funded initiative in Lake County. With this funding, the task force is able to allocate substantial resources toward drug trafficking organizations, money laundering organizations and criminal enterprises.

“We have been placing a major emphasis on arresting drug traffickers, seizing illegally possessed firearms – all while holding those accountable who possess or sell them – and rescuing victims from human trafficking,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “The amazing partnership we have developed with federal and local law enforcement is a significant reason SIG is so successful.”

Participating Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group agencies are the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Police Department, Round Lake Beach Police Department, Round Lake Park Police Department, Wauconda Police Department, Winthrop Harbor Police Department and Zion Police Department.