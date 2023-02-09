Sheriff’s Office to conduct special Super Bowl traffic enforcement

WAUKEGAN – Super Bowl weekend is here, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans and partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving.

If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or cannabis, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.

“When you’re making your plans for a good time on Super Bowl night, make sure they include a sober ride home,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “Even one drink can impair judgment. A designated driver can ensure you and your friends get home safely.”

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting a gathering or going to a bar, keep safety at the forefront. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. If you’re walking, ask a sober friend to walk home with you.

Follow these tips for a safe celebration:

• Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

• Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

• Always buckle up!

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.