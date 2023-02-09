Norwegian League offers scholarships, cash prizes

The Norwegian National League of Chicago is offering scholarships and cash prizes to students who are of Norwegian heritage residing in Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average who has been accepted by a college or university.

A new $1,500 Haug Family Scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 GPA who will pursue a business degree or a university student majoring in business.

A $100 prize will be awarded to a high school student in grades nine to 11, a $50 prize will be awarded to a student in fifth through eighth grade, and a $25 prize will be awarded to a student in first through fourth grade.

To qualify, older students must submit an original essay on the topic “Your Family’s Norwegian Heritage.” Students in first through fourth grade must submit an original drawing depicting a Norwegian topic.

Entries must be postmarked by March 1.

The Norwegian National League is an umbrella organization for all Norwegian cultural, athletic and fraternal organizations in the Chicago area and sponsors a Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Park Ridge, a Leif Erikson Celebration and Christmas Around the World at the Museum of Science and Industry.