Mason announces funding to combat shoreline erosion at Illinois Beach State Park

GURNEE – State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, announced the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has allocated funds to address shoreline erosion at Illinois Beach State Park.

“Illinois Beach State Park plays a major role in our community’s unique connection with the environment,” Mason said in a news release. “In recent years, we have seen the shoreline recede, rising water levels curtail beach access, and habitats become unusable for native species. Essential financial support like this will help us to sustain the last remaining natural shoreline in Illinois.”

Mason said the $74 million will be aimed at reducing the impact of natural erosion on the coastline while also protecting nearby ecosystems. The major undertaking includes creating underwater reefs and islands to minimize the damage of the waves and currents, and it will provide new homes to species that live on the shoreline.

There also will be the addition of “Rubble Ridges” offshore, which will help to provide the shoreline and beaches with protection from the impacts of storm waves. These ridges are part of a program that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency will be monitoring so that they are able to see the effect the ridges will have on the lakebed, habitats and other landscapes.

“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication that the IDNR has put into creating new solutions for the challenges that the Illinois Beach State Park is facing,” Mason said. “Natural, effective and scientific solutions to the damaging effects of climate change will help to restore this natural coastline and help to keep Illinois Beach State Park open and available for years to come.”