GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host another of its popular Reminisce sessions at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

Residents on the southwest shore of Grays Lake, including Bluff and Getchel avenues, will share stories of the neighborhood and learn the history of the area.

The program is free and open to the public. Coffee and sweet rolls will be provided.