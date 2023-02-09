Edly-Allen celebrates $500K award to bolster pre-apprenticeship programs

GRAYSLAKE – St. Augustine College will be granted $500,000 to help boost pre-apprenticeship programs throughout the northern suburbs in partnership with the University Center of Lake County, state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen announced.

“Expanding the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship program will bring more jobs and opportunities to the Lake County area,” Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville, said in a news release. “By providing St. Augustine College with new avenues for training, we’re opening doors into steady and highly needed construction and building trade careers.”

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship was created to promote diversity, inclusion and use of apprentices in state-funded capital projects. Comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs help participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs, which provide a greater opportunity to obtain employment in the construction trades and secure long-term employment. The program providers offer structured pathways and manage the program graduates’ transition from the pre-apprenticeship program to a full apprenticeship program in construction and building trades.

A total of $13 million for the program’s second year will expand access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices, a 40% increase from the program’s inaugural year. $500,000 is awarded to bolster pre-apprenticeship programs in Lake County.

“St. Augustine has helped provide a path toward greatness for many students, and this is another step in that direction,” Edly-Allen said. “With this new investment, our underrepresented communities will flourish with more long-term opportunities that will make Illinois a better place to live.”

Participants of the program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend and other supportive, barrier reduction services to help enter the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry aligned certifications to prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.