CYN Counseling Center honors Mayfield

GRAYSLAKE – CYN Counseling Center honored state Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan, for her support in advocacy of a $310,000 legislative add-on grant received by the organization.

Funding will allow CYN to provide comprehensive restorative justice support, trauma therapy and victim centered services to Waukegan students.

“I’m honored to have been able to secure mental health funding for our Waukegan youth,” said Mayfield, who is an honorary board member. “Our youth are struggling to deal with pandemic isolation and trauma. The number of attempted suicides is increasing. As part of the Mental Health Caucus, our goal is to provide solutions across the state.”

“Rep. Mayfield has been a longtime advocate of mental health and we are honored that she recognizes CYN Counseling Center as a leader in the field,” said Gail Weil, CYN executive director. “We look forward to collaborating with Waukegan administrators to provide healing support to students and break the violence of trauma.”

CYN Counseling Center started in 1978 as a case coordination agency for the most complex cases of child abuse in Lake County. Today, CYN is a comprehensive, mental health facility for people of all ages and provides a continuum of mental health care for those in Lake and McHenry counties.

Services include counseling/psychotherapy, crisis intervention, school-based therapeutic services, case management, therapeutic mentoring, nurturing families parental guidance program, community education/prevention services and LifeSpan Employee Assistance Program.

Learn more or donate at cyngrayslake.org.