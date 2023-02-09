City of Hope to rebrand Cancer Treatment Centers of America locations

LOS ANGELES – City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., announced its subsidiary, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, will fully transition its clinical locations to City of Hope’s brand.

CTCA locations now will be called City of Hope Atlanta, City of Hope Chicago and City of Hope Phoenix.

In addition to the replacement of CTCA branding at clinical facilities, marketing, advertising, communications and engagement activities supporting these locations will reflect City of Hope’s name. A new advertising campaign launched Feb. 6 to communicate the name change in CTCA markets.

The move comes as City of Hope approaches the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of CTCA and further solidifies its transformation into a national cancer research and treatment system with locations across the country.

Other integration milestones include CTCA locations now functioning as nonprofit organizations, the implementation of City of Hope clinical and quality policies across all locations, and joint quality reviews and tumor boards where national experts provide education and insight on complex cases to provide the best care across all locations.

City of Hope also has brought its world-renowned expertise in bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants and CAR T cell therapy to CTCA Phoenix and CTCA Chicago. With the integration of CTCA’s well-established and geographically broad clinical network, City of Hope accelerates its ability to increase community-based access to the most advanced treatments, including its hematology/bone marrow transplantation programs, clinical trials and advanced precision medicine and cellular therapies.

“This past year, we have made tremendous progress to connect more patients, families and communities to our leading-edge research, treatment and care,” said Robert Stone, City of Hope CEO and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Through our acquisition of CTCA, City of Hope is now able to share its expertise to benefit a greater number of patients in even more communities, including our bone marrow transplant and immune effector cell therapy programs. By transitioning these locations to the City of Hope brand and bringing together 11,000 team members around one shared mission, we underscore our commitment to delivering a consistent patient experience as ‘one City of Hope’ across our national clinical network.”