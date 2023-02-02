Lake County Chamber of Commerce Forecast Luncheon to focus on inflation

GURNEE – The 15th annual Forecast Lake County Luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

This year’s theme is “Understanding the U.S. and Local Economies During an Era of High Inflation.”

With countries around the world experiencing high inflation, the luncheon will highlight what is driving inflation, how it will affect your business and how it may affect the economy in Illinois and Lake County.

The keynote speaker will be Thomas Walstrum, senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Attendees will learn more about the economic aftermath of COVID-19 and key factors that lead to high prices and recession with a focus on inflation, possibly the highest economic issue facing the nation this year.

The luncheon will take place in the Centennial Room at Rosalind Franklin University, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

The cost is $65 for Lake County Chamber members and $75 for nonmembers.

For information, call 847-249-3800 or visit lakecountychamber.com.