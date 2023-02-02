Carmel’s Street Scenes fundraiser returns

MUNDELEIN – Carmel Catholic High School will host its 49th annual Street Scenes fundraiser Feb. 10-11, featuring live entertainment, including more than 40 bands, games of chance, a silent auction, food and drinks.

The theme for this year’s extravaganza is “Celebrate the Seasons” and it promises to have attendees partying their way through spring, summer, fall and winter-themed scenes.

Each night’s festivities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

All proceeds go toward the school to support students in meeting their educational goals.

During the event, guests can go from room to room at the school, enjoying live music, theatrical performances, improv, comedy acts and the always popular cabaret-style Student Show.

Musical performances will include country, pop, R&B, rock and jazz.

Many event favorites will return this year, including the Tiki Bar, Jacob Street, casino games including craps and roulette and an Irish Pub featuring Irish dancers.

Street Scenes will feature a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction that also will be available online.

Area restaurants that will be on-site include Franks for the Memories, Nino’s Pizza, Hong Kong Chop Suey, Luke’s of Mundelein, Bauer’s Catering and Woodfire Tavern. Other favorite food offerings include corned beef sandwiches and cannoli.

Parking will be available on campus, at the Mundelein Metra commuter lot and Ace Hardware on Hawley Street. A shuttle bus will run throughout the evening to these locations. Premier parking will be available on campus for a $20 donation if space is available.

Special performances of the Student Show will be offered for all ages at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Carmel Catholic High School auditorium. Student Show tickets are open seating. There is no reserved seating for these performances.

To buy tickets and for information, including a list and schedule of bands performing and food offerings, visit carmelstreetscenes.com.