The most preventable cancer: How HPV vaccination decreases cervical cancer risk

Studies predict it may be possible to eliminate cervical cancer by 2120, primarily by implementing health strategies focused on high rates of human papillomavirus vaccination for children and screenings for women. However, there’s still a long way to go.

In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimated there were more than 14,000 new cases of invasive cervical cancer diagnosed in the U.S. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than nine out of every 10 cervical cancer cases were caused by HPV. This connection is extremely serious for women who fear for their ability to have children – or worse, die – when diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Fortunately, there have been major developments understanding how cervical cancer develops and how to prevent it with HPV vaccinations. Not only is vaccination proved to be an effective tool, in recent years, it has made cervical cancer one of the most preventable cancers.

What Is HPV?

HPV is a common virus that can be passed from one person to another during sex and is extremely common in the U.S. According to the CDC, almost all sexually active people will get HPV in their lives. However, in most cases, the virus does not lead to cancer.

Sexually transmitted HPV types are categorized in two groups: “low risk” and “high risk.” Low-risk HPV types generally cause warts. High-risk HPV varieties are more likely to cause cancer. For women, low-risk HPV infections typically go away on their own within two years. High-risk HPV infections last longer and can cause cancer in parts of the body where HPV infects cells, including the cervix.

The importance of an HPV vaccination and when to get it

Given the prevalence of HPV and its connection to cancer, one of the best ways to lower risk is to be vaccinated. The CDC estimates HPV vaccination prevents more than 90% of cancers caused by HPV, including cervical, anal, vaginal and vulvar precancers (abnormal cells that can lead to cancer).

For parents, the CDC recommends routine HPV vaccination for children – for both boys and girls – aged 11 to 12 years. Vaccinations can be given starting at 9 years old. Those not vaccinated at those ages can receive the vaccine through age 26. If older, it’s important to speak to your doctor about receiving it.

Other protection methods

Other prevention techniques against cervical cancer include regular screenings with the Papanicolaou (pap) test and the HPV test. The pap test can discover changes in a woman’s cervix before cancer develops and make it possible to find cervical cancer early, improving the prognosis. Additionally, the HPV test screens for infections caused by high-risk HPVs, which are more likely to cause cervical cancer. These tests can be used alone or simultaneously.

We cannot underestimate the effectiveness of HPV vaccination to prevent cancer. Parents and women need to act now to reduce their risk, especially during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. By receiving the HPV vaccine and regular screenings, it’s possible to protect your own health or your child’s health. And with the breadth of treatments available today, women diagnosed with cervical cancer are better equipped than ever to overcome the disease.

• Dr. Barbara Buttin is a gynecologic oncologist at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago, which is part of City of Hope. She is dedicated to caring for patients with gynecologic malignancies, including ovarian, cervical, uterine, vaginal vulvar and others.