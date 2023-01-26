Playful, fun-loving dog seeks energetic family

GRAYSLAKE – Chief says, “Who can resist such a smile? Not to brag, but I am super playful. I enjoy fetching toys and easily give them back. I mean, otherwise, how are you supposed to continue having fun?

“I love attention and I get all excited when you use sweet little names to call me over. One of the Canine Care staff members said that I’m an absolute cutie with a ton of energy. I also met a couple of dogs through the fence. As soon as the other dogs started wagging their tails, I made sure to wag mine as fast as theirs.”

Chief is about 3 years old, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.